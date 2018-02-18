Democrats propose 2 amendments to Oregon Constitution

Democratic legislators are considering a plan to subvert traditional election laws so they can handcraft ballot language for two proposed amendments to the Oregon Constitution.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first proposed 2018 constitutional amendment would declare access to affordable health care a right in Oregon. The second would allow cities to issue bonds to finance affordable housing projects.
Under Oregon law, the attorney general is supposed to write neutral ballot language for proposed constitutional amendments. Not so under Democrats' new plan.
Democrats would be allowed to form a legislative committee of four Democrats and two Republicans to write the ballot materials, according to draft language obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That committee's language could still be appealed by any voter to the Oregon Supreme Court, which could order rewrites.
