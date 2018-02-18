Facebook to verify ads with postcards after Russian meddling

FILE - In this June 4, 2012 file photo, a girl looks at Facebook on her computer in Palo Alto, Calif. Baffled in 2016 by Russian agents who bought ads in an attempt to sway the U.S. presidential campaign, Facebook told the National Association of Secretaries of State on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, that the company would send postcards to potential buyers of political ads to confirm they reside in the U.S. The plan was unveiled a day after special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians with interfering in the presidential election. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo