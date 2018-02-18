Cities pitching diversity in efforts to lure businesses

In this Jan. 26, 2018 photo, passengers wait on the QLINE transit train in Detroit. Some cities and regions are dangling racial diversity along with positive business climates, competitive tax rates and available land in pitches to lure tech companies and high-paying jobs to town. Places such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Detroit are touting their populations of people of color to chief executives and other corporate officials as part of being open for business. Carlos Osorio AP Photo