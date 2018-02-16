Indictment: Social media firms got played by Russian agents

A Facebook posting, released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Woke Blacks" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. A federal grand jury indictment on Feb. 16, charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, noted that in the latter half of 2016, the defendants and their co-conspirators, through their Internet Research Agency LLC, personas, including "Woke Blacks," to begin to encourage U.S. minority groups to not vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Jon Elswick AP Photo