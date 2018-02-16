A Facebook posting, released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Woke Blacks" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. A federal grand jury indictment on Feb. 16, charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, noted that in the latter half of 2016, the defendants and their co-conspirators, through their Internet Research Agency LLC, personas, including "Woke Blacks," to begin to encourage U.S. minority groups to not vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Business

Indictment: Social media firms got played by Russian agents

Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:52 PM

Friday's election-interference indictment by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller underscores how thoroughly U.S. social-media companies like Facebook and Twitter were played by Russian propagandists.

And it's not clear if the companies have taken sufficient action to prevent something similar from happening again.

Thirteen Russians, including a businessman close to Vladimir Putin, were charged Friday with plotting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election through social media propaganda. Their alleged aims included helping Republican Donald Trump and harming Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Twitter declined comment Friday, but Facebook says it's grateful to the U.S. government for taking "aggressive action." Facebook also says it's doing more to prevent future attacks by hiring more people to work on security and collaborating with the FBI and others. Experts are skeptical that will work.

