German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a welcoming ceremony prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a welcoming ceremony prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld
German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a welcoming ceremony prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld

Business

Poland's PM discusses EU future, economy in Berlin

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:29 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prime minister is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for talks on the European Union's future, energy projects and on intensifying bilateral ties.

Mateusz Morawiecki was greeted Friday in Berlin by Merkel. They were to hold a joint news conference following talks, and later Morawiecki is to give a speech at the Koerber Foundation think tank on future directions for Europe.

Morawiecki has said that his talks with Merkel will probably include Poland's refusal to accept migrants within an EU mandatory relocation plan and also Poland's opposition to the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Poland considers increases Europe's dependence on Russian gas and threatens Ukraine's security.

He is also to lay flowers at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

View More Video