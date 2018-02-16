Family grieves Philippine maid found dead in Kuwait freezer

Jessica Demafelis, the sister of Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, cries as the wooden casket of her remains arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The death of Joanna, allegedly in the hands of a couple in Kuwait, prompted the populist President Rodrigo Duterte to order the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers from the oil-rich nation in the Middle East. Bullit Marquez AP Photo