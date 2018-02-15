Greek ex-prime minister files complaint vs current leader

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during discussions in Athens. In a formal request to parliament, on Monday Feb. 12, 2018, Prime Minister Tsipras' party launched the process for parliament to probe ten past administration officials, including two former prime ministers, for alleged money-laundering including possible bribes from Swiss drug-maker Novartis. Petros Giannakouris, FILE AP Photo