FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during discussions in Athens. In a formal request to parliament, on Monday Feb. 12, 2018, Prime Minister Tsipras' party launched the process for parliament to probe ten past administration officials, including two former prime ministers, for alleged money-laundering including possible bribes from Swiss drug-maker Novartis.
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during discussions in Athens. In a formal request to parliament, on Monday Feb. 12, 2018, Prime Minister Tsipras' party launched the process for parliament to probe ten past administration officials, including two former prime ministers, for alleged money-laundering including possible bribes from Swiss drug-maker Novartis. Petros Giannakouris, FILE AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during discussions in Athens. In a formal request to parliament, on Monday Feb. 12, 2018, Prime Minister Tsipras' party launched the process for parliament to probe ten past administration officials, including two former prime ministers, for alleged money-laundering including possible bribes from Swiss drug-maker Novartis. Petros Giannakouris, FILE AP Photo

Business

Greek ex-prime minister files complaint vs current leader

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 06:17 AM

ATHENS, Greece

A Greek former prime minister accused of involvement in a pharmaceutical bribery scandal has filed a criminal complaint against current Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and another six people, including the deputy justice minister and three prosecutors.

Antonis Samaras, conservative prime minister from 2012-15, filed the suit Thursday alleging a series of crimes, including abuse of power, defamation, violation of duty and perjury.

His move comes after Greece's left-led government requested parliament investigate accusations that 10 senior former officials, including Samaras, were involved in bribes allegedly paid by Swiss drug-maker Novartis to boost drug sales and prices.

The investigation, which targets several top opposition figures, heightens the stakes in an increasingly acrimonious face-off between the government and leading opposition parties, which accuse it of using the judiciary to further political ends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

View More Video