Venezuelan girl to live with Utah mother of jailed American

FILE - In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home, in Riverton, Utah. A 7-year-old Venezuelan girl has finally made it to the United States after a long fight to take her away from the turbulent South American nation where her jailed mother and American boyfriend work to recover their freedom. The jailed couple decided the girl, Nathalia Carrasco, would be better off in Utah with Holt's parents than in the shortage-stricken Venezuela. She was living with her grandmother. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo