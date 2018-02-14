Business

Brothers convicted in fake airplane loan scheme

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 07:33 AM

WORCESTER, Mass.

Two brothers have been convicted in federal court of using stolen identities to obtain about $2 million in fraudulent airplane loans from several banks across the nation.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Ryan Miller and Dusten James Miller were convicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Worcester (WUS'-tur) of bank fraud, money laundering and identity theft-related charges.

Prosecutors say the brothers, from Chicago, used the identities of other people and doctored documents to obtain loans, including a nearly $400,000 loan from Worcester-based Commerce Bank.

Authorities say they then laundered the money through shell companies, and used it to buy luxury cars and other high-end items.

The brothers represented themselves in court. They questioned some of the evidence and argued technicalities.

They are scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

