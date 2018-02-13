Gov. Raimondo travels to small business summit

Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo is heading to Washington to serve as a keynote panelist at the 10,000 Small Businesses National Alumni Summit.
Tuesday's summit is expected to be largest convening of small business owners and aims to further policies to support small businesses.
The Democratic governor in her State of the State address highlighted Evan Oliveira, the owner of Universal Cleaning, one of the first Rhode Island participants in 10,000 Small Businesses.
During the panel, Raimondo will highlight businesses like Oliveira's and discuss her small business proposals, including Supply RI, the Northern Rhode Island Higher Education Center, and the expansion of the state's small business loan program.
Other topics to be discussed include charting a path to help small businesses grow and compete, accessing capital, hiring, and leadership.
