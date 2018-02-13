2 hospitals could close under Medicaid plan House considers

An Illinois House committee plans to consider a revised plan for doling out federal Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals as numbers show the adjustment could force two South Side Chicago hospitals to close.
The House Appropriations-Human Services Committee plans a vote Tuesday. The measure adjusts for more Medicaid patients in managed-care systems to answer a federal requirement. The Illinois Health and Hospital Association pledges to make sure funding is sufficient for hospitals that serve primarily low-income Medicaid patients.
Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris is the committee chairman. He says lawmakers will examine the program's impact to ensure health care access to low-income communities.
Many hospitals would do well under the revision. But Roseland Community Hospital and South Shore Hospital in Chicago say they do not receive enough money to stay open.
