Interior to replace Obama-era rule on methane emissions

FILE -In this June 12, 2014 file photo, oil pumps and natural gas burn off in Watford City, N.D. The Interior Department says it is replacing an Obama-era regulation aimed at restricting harmful methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal lands. A rule being published in the Federal Register this week will replace the 2016 rule with requirements similar to those that were in force before the Obama administration changed the regulation. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo