Facility expansion bringing 350 new jobs to northeast Iowa

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 06:59 AM

OELWEIN, Iowa

Officials say the expansion of a battery company facility will bring 350 new jobs to northeastern Iowa.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. executives joined city and state officials Friday at a celebration of the new battery manufacturing and distribution plant in Oelwein (OHL'-wyne).

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the expansion was aided by $3.1 million in state tax credits and $1.75 million in direct financial assistance approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in 2015.

The company has operated a smaller distribution center in Oelwein for about 10 years.

