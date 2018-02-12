UK steps up charges against Barclays over Qatar financing

FILE - A July 29, 2015 file photo shows the sign on a branch of Barclays Bank in London. British prosecutors have charged Barclays Bank Plc with illegally providing a $3 billion loan to Qatar as it sought an investment that helped the bank avoid a government bailout at the height of the financial crisis. The Serious Fraud Office on Monday Feb. 12, 2018 charged Barclays' operating unit with unlawful financial assistance for giving the loan to Qatar Holding LLC in 2008 “for the purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring shares in Barclays Plc.’’ Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo