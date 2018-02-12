Trump's budget balloons deficits, cuts social safety net

File- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney talking during a television interview outside the White House in Washington. Mulvaney, the former tea party congressman who runs the White House budget office, said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, that Trump’s new budget, if implemented, would tame the deficit over time, though unlike last year’s submission, it wouldn’t promise to balance the federal ledger eventually. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo