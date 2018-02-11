Q&A: How is the growth of bitcoin affecting the environment?

In this photo taken on Jan. 17, 2018, a worker walks along a row of computer rigs that run around the clock 'mining' bitcoin inside the Genesis Mining cryptocurrency mine in Keflavik, Iceland. Hand in hand with the rise of bitcoin is a soaring cost of “mining" the cryptocurrency. The energy demand has developed because of the soaring cost of producing the cryptocurrency, which requires computers solving math formulas to mine the 4.2 million coins still available. Egill Bjarnason AP Photos