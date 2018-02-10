Help for Puerto Rican college students has islanders worried

In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 photo Brown University students from Puerto Rico, from the left, Estefania Perez, of Bayamon, Andres Schiavone, of Guaynabo, and Fabiola Guasp, of San Juan, stand together for a photograph on the Brown campus, in Providence, R.I. Dozens of mainland U.S. colleges are offering tuition discounts to help Puerto Rican students continue their studies while the island recovers from Hurricane Maria. Brown University is among more than a dozen schools that have brought Puerto Rican students to study on campus for free in the wake of September’s hurricane. Steven Senne AP Photo