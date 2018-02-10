Kuster calls for funding for northern border program

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is urging that a commission that helps with economic development in northern New England and New York receive funding in the upcoming Farm Bill.
Kuster, a Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, questioned Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue about the Northern Border Regional Commission last week. She introduced a bill last year that would extend its reauthorization for five years. The Trump administration proposed eliminating funding.
Kuster said she's encouraged that Perdue appreciates the need for programs such as the Northern Border program.
Officials in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and upstate New York say it has helped create and save hundreds of jobs since it was created almost a decade ago by using relatively small amount of money to generate other investments, while encouraging developments in traditionally underserved areas.
