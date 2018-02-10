Duterte warns he'll order navy to fire if sea wealth taken

A protester, wearing boat-shaped paper hat, holds a flag during a rally at the Chinese Consulate to protest China's alleged continued militarization of the disputed islands in the South China Sea known as Spratlys Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in the financial district of Makati city east of Manila, Philippines. The protesters also denounced President Rodrigo Duterte's inaction over China's continued build up of military facilities and structures at the disputed islands. Bullit Marquez AP Photo