Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew

This Saturday, July 21, 201 file, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. Equifax has disclosed to lawmakers that its data breach exposed more of consumers' personal information than the company first made public last year. The credit reporting company submitted paperwork to the Senate Banking Committee showing criminals accessed information such as tax identification numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and more, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo