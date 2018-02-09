Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, left, goes through a security line upon entering a federal courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in San Francisco. Kalanick took the witness stand ​Wednesday for a second day ​offering his initial response to allegations that he cooked up a scheme to steal self-driving car technology from Google.
Business

Uber, Waymo settled trade secrets clash

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 11:25 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Uber is settling a lawsuit filed by Google's autonomous car unit alleging that the ride-hailing service riped off self-driving car technology.

Both sides in the case issued statements confirming the settlement Friday morning in the midst of a federal court trial in the case.

Google's Waymo unit says Uber agreed to take steps to make sure Waymo technology isn't used in Uber's autonomous vehicles. Waymo says Uber also agreed to pay about $245 million.

Uber's CEO says in a printed statement that the company doesn't believe trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber. He also says Uber is taking steps to make sure its self-driving vehicle research represents only Uber's work.

