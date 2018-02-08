Sandoval sees faster Nevada mine cleanup without Superfund

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2004 file photo, an evaporation pond holds contaminated fluid and sediment at the former Anaconda copper mine near Yerington, Nev. Gov. Brian Sandoval says a new agreement Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, with Atlantic Richfield Co., a BP subsidiary that owns part of the former Anaconda Copper mine, will speed the cleanup of a toxic stew brewing for decades at the site in Yerington. Debra Reid, File AP Photo