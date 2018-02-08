Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Manchester, England Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of a British law giving some female voters the right to go to the polls. The 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, which extended voting rights to all British men aged 21 and up, and to millions of women over 30. British women did not get the same voting rights as men until 1928.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Manchester, England Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of a British law giving some female voters the right to go to the polls. The 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, which extended voting rights to all British men aged 21 and up, and to millions of women over 30. British women did not get the same voting rights as men until 1928. PA via AP Paul Ellis
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Manchester, England Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of a British law giving some female voters the right to go to the polls. The 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, which extended voting rights to all British men aged 21 and up, and to millions of women over 30. British women did not get the same voting rights as men until 1928. PA via AP Paul Ellis

Business

Nissan and other Japanese investors to meet with UK leader

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 06:27 AM

LONDON

Nissan, Toyota and other Japanese companies will be discussing their investments in Britain during a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and Treasury chief Philip Hammond.

The talks Thursday come amid growing anxiety among business leaders about the shape of Britain's upcoming departure from the European Union because of uncertainty on what trade relations will look like.

Even as the 2019 exit draws closer, the U.K. government remains divided over how close a relationship it wants to keep with the EU. May's Cabinet is divided between those who want to remain close to the single market and customs union and those who want a clean break.

Nissan, whose plant in Sunderland, England, employs 7,000 people, says its chairman, Paul Willcox, will join representatives from other Japanese companies at the meeting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  