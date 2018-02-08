California officials, protesters fight offshore drill plans

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 1969, file photo, state forestry conservation crews made up of prison convicts clean up oil-soaked straw after an oil spill on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. California commissions that oversee coastal lands and water pushed the Trump administration to leave the state out of plans to expand offshore drilling, warning the state would block the construction of pipelines to get oil back to land. Wally Fong, file AP Photo