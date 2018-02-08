China dismisses accusations from former Maldives leader

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2008, file photo, Maldives Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed stands for the national anthem during the swearing in ceremony of President Mohamed Nasheed in Male, Maldives. A lawyer for Saeed says he is being unconstitutionally detained after being forcefully dragged on the floor from his chambers by security personnel in riot gear following last week’s surprise ruling to free jailed politicians. Sinan Hussain, File AP Photo