Governor seeks federal rule exemption for Delaware refinery

The Delaware governor has asked President Donald Trump's administration to waive a federal renewable fuel rule for Delaware City Refinery.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports Gov. John Carney wrote a letter saying the refinery needs mandated purchases of biofuel credits waived to preserve refinery jobs and affordable fuel supplies.
Carney cited January's bankruptcy filing by Philadelphia Energy Solutions as an example, though the impact of the credits on PES' finances is contested.
Carney's Jan. 30 request comes amid his administration's handling of other issues for refinery owner PBF Energy. These include a Carney-appointed state board hearing PBF Energy's appeal of a $150,000 state fine for possibly illegal oil shipments and another board hearing an appeal by organizations seeking to halt PBF Energy's plans to serve as an ethanol depot.
