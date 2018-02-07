Business group: Patience wearing thin with UK govt on Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in Manchester, England Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary of a British law giving some female voters the right to go to the polls. The 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, which extended voting rights to all British men aged 21 and up, and to millions of women over 30. British women did not get the same voting rights as men until 1928. PA via AP Paul Ellis