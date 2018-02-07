Business

Some state employees working on 2-hour delay due to forecast

The Associated Press

February 07, 2018 06:00 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey officials say non-essential state employees will operate on a two-hour delayed opening due to the forecast of a possible winter storm.

The office of Gov. Phil Murphy says in a statement early Wednesday that because of the potential for snow, mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures, non-essential state employees will operate on a delayed opening of two hours from their normal start time. That should allow enough time for roadways, parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared.

Essential employees are expected to report to work at their regular time.

