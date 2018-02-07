Students protest flavored tobacco products in Montpelier

Students from all around Vermont rallied in Montpelier to protest the sale of flavored tobacco products that they say target young people.
The Times Argus reports Tuesday's protest involved high school students from 17 schools across the state.
Each year, members of the youth-led organization Our Voices Exposed come to the Montpelier in order to discuss the challenges for youth trying to stay tobacco-free in Vermont. The OVX campaign is part of the state Health Department's CounterBalance tobacco awareness campaign.
This year, the group focused on flavored tobacco products that organizers say can entice people into addiction.
Flavors in cigarettes have been banned since 2009, but they are promoted in other tobacco products such as cigars and tobacco chew.
