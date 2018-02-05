Ives: 'Edgy' ad 'accurate representation' of Rauner policies

Illinois Republican candidate for governor Jeanne Ives speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Chicago. Ives defended her contentious campaign ad against Gov. Bruce Rauner during the event, featuring actors portraying a transgender woman and a woman flaunting a free abortion as an "accurate representation" of policies her rival has endorsed. The ad was launched over the weekend. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Erin Brown