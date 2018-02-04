An aerial view of the site of an early morning train crash Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, SC. The Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train in the early morning darkness Sunday, killing at least two Amtrak crew members and injuring more than 110 people, authorities said.
An aerial view of the site of an early morning train crash Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, SC. The Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train in the early morning darkness Sunday, killing at least two Amtrak crew members and injuring more than 110 people, authorities said. Jeff Blake AP Photo

Business

US investigators say deadly Amtrak train crash preventable

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

February 04, 2018 11:07 PM

CAYCE, S.C.

Federal investigators are trying to figure out why a switch was in the wrong position sending an Amtrak train slamming into a freight train, killing a conductor and an engineer in South Carolina.

But they already know what could have prevented Sunday's wreck — a GPS-based system called "positive train control."

The system knows the location of all trains and the positions of all switches to prevent the kind of human error that can put two trains on the same track.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt says that system is designed to prevent crashes like the one early Sunday near Cayce (CAY-see) that killed the Amtrak train's conductor and engineer and sent 116 of the 145 other people on board the New York-to-Miami train to the hospital.

