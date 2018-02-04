Business

Students say colleges must use 100 percent renewable energy

The Associated Press

February 04, 2018 04:32 PM

BOSTON

Students and faculty members in Massachusetts are planning to converge on the Statehouse to pressure colleges and universities to switch to 100 percent renewable energy.

The students point to a vote by the Boston University board of trustees last year to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions. They're gathering at the Statehouse Tuesday.

The group hopes to pressure lawmakers to adopt a bill committing Massachusetts to obtaining 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources like solar and wind.

The bill would require Massachusetts to achieve total renewable electricity generation by 2035 and phase out fossil fuels across all sectors by 2050.

Rhode Island aims to increase the amount of clean energy in the state tenfold by the end of 2020. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to discuss progress on Monday.

