Greek Cypriots to vote in runoff in hopes of peace deal

A man uses his mobile phone as sits on a bench next to a "Peace" sign in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Barely seven months on from the latest failure to reunify the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, Greek Cypriots are gearing up for a presidential election, skeptical about whether anyone can lead them out of the labyrinth of the decades-old division. Petros Karadjias AP Photo