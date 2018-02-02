Calls for change grow amid capitol sexual misconduct claims

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, discusses a judge's ruling in Sacramento, Calif. Documents released Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, by the California Legislature show four current lawmakers faced sexual misconduct complaints since 2006. The documents outline complaints against Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke of Los Angeles, Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach, Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza of Artesia and Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo