The Latest: Hawaii House to wait for ethics panel's probe

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against former House speaker Joe Souki (all times local):
2 p.m.
Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki says he will wait to see the findings and recommendations of a state ethics commission before deciding on any action over sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Joe Souki.
Saiki said Thursday the House of Representatives takes workplace harassment matters seriously.
He says the House last year instituted mandatory, annual training to combat workplace harassment for all House members and permanent employees. Before, the training had been held every two years.
The former head of Hawaii's Department of Human Services confirmed she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Souki. Rachael Wong declined to detail the allegations because she doesn't want to affect the outcome of the investigation.
Souki's attorney, Michael Green, says Wong misunderstood what happened in the alleged incident.
Souki is a Democrat representing Wailuku and former House speaker.
1:45 p.m.
The former head of Hawaii's Department of Human Services has filed a sexual harassment complaint against former House Speaker Joe Souki.
Rachael Wong on Thursday confirmed she filed the complaint last fall with the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. She declined to detail the allegations because she doesn't want to affect the outcome of the investigation.
Souki's attorney, Michael Green, says Wong misunderstood what happened in the alleged incident.
Green says the episode occurred three years ago when the 84-year-old state representative from Maui was speaker.
As first reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green says Wong is complaining that Souki said she was perky during a meeting at his office and kissed her on the cheek afterward when she went to shake his hand.
