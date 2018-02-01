Tom Bourguignon, a foster parent, speaks in opposition Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, during a hearing on the administrative rules to change Medicaid reimbursements and service eliminations at the Department of Health and Human Service in Helena, Mont.
Business

Little support for proposed Medicaid cuts

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 07:03 PM

HELENA, Mont.

The Montana health department is taking public comment on its proposal to implement about $12.5 million of $49 million in state budget cuts required due to lower-than-expected state revenue and a record fire season.

Most of the comments at Thursday's public hearing were against proposed cuts to targeted case management for children with medical needs as well as home support and education and training for therapeutic foster homes. The opponents said the cuts would harm children and leave the state responsible for more expensive services.

Health department director Sheila Hogan said the agency was required to make the cuts because Republican lawmakers opposed increasing taxes.

The department is taking public comment through Feb. 9.

