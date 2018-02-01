Lebanon blasts Israel over oil exploration near border

A map shows the offshore block 9, center, which Israel claims, at the Energy ministry, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Lebanon's Energy Minister Cezar Abi Khalil has vowed the country will go ahead in its oil and gas exploration tender near its maritime border with Israel despite Israeli claims the block 9 field belongs to it. The Lebanese Cabinet approved in December 2017 licenses for three international companies to carry out exploratory drilling off for the 10 offshore blocks to determine whether oil and gas exist in the area. Hussein Malla AP Photo