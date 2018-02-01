Dutch mining watchdog urges major cut in gas extraction

Gas extraction in Slochteren, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Energy giants Shell and Esso, now ExxonMobil, set up the joint venture Netherlands Petroleum Company, known by its Dutch acronym NAM, in 1947. In 1959, NAM discovered the Groningen gas field, one of the world's largest, with 2,800 billion cubic meters 98,870 billion cubic feet) of reserves.