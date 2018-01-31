Boeing profit tops expectations; gives strong 2018 outlook

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, the Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Boeing Co. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.13 billion. The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $5.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $4.80 per share. Richard Drew AP Photo