Nationalist candidate becomes German budget committee chair

FILE -The Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Alternative for Germany, AfD, politician Peter Boehringer at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. The nationalist Alternative for Germany party’s candidate has become the chairman of the German parliament’s important budget committee, winning lackluster backing after opponents forced a rare vote for the post. Peter Boehringer was elected Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. dpa via AP,file Michael Kappeler