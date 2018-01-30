Reports: DOJ, SEC probe Apple for slowing older iPhones

FILE - In this March 9, 2015 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus during an Apple event in San Francisco. U.S. authorities are investigating Apple’s slowing of older iPhones, according to published reports. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing whether Apple violated securities laws. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo