A look at prominent Russians on White House's "Putin list"

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 file photo, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. The Trump administration has released a list of 114 Russian politicians and 96 "oligarchs" it says are linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it’s decided not to issue any extra sanctions for now. Medvedev was previously Russian president from 2008 through 2012. That was in a “tandem” arrangement with Putin, who left the presidency to become prime minister, and still wielded considerable power while avoiding presidential term limits. Pool Photo via AP, File Kirill Kudryavtsev