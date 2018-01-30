Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy convicted of tax evasion

A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been convicted of multiple counts of tax evasion.
News outlets report 70-year-old Craig Taffaro was convicted Monday on six counts of tax evasion, five counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. Taffaro is a former chief deputy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Prosecutors say Taffaro provided false information and expenses between 2009 and 2013 from a business he ran with former Sheriff Newell Normand. The newspaper reports Normand was not a target in the U.S. Attorney's Office investigation.
Defense attorney Mike Magner says he's disappointed the jury did not seem to consider witness testimony on Taffaro's "exemplary character."
Never miss a local story.
Taffaro will be sentenced April 8. He faces up to 46 years in prison.
Comments