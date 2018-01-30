Business

Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy convicted of tax evasion

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 05:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been convicted of multiple counts of tax evasion.

News outlets report 70-year-old Craig Taffaro was convicted Monday on six counts of tax evasion, five counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. Taffaro is a former chief deputy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors say Taffaro provided false information and expenses between 2009 and 2013 from a business he ran with former Sheriff Newell Normand. The newspaper reports Normand was not a target in the U.S. Attorney's Office investigation.

Defense attorney Mike Magner says he's disappointed the jury did not seem to consider witness testimony on Taffaro's "exemplary character."

Taffaro will be sentenced April 8. He faces up to 46 years in prison.

