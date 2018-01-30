Regulators vote to protect more corals in Atlantic Ocean

This 2013 photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a coral located 165 nautical miles southeast of Cape Cod, Mass. The federal government is considering new protections for deep sea corals located off of southern New England. The New England Fishery Management Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. The photo was taken during a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration exploration of Northeast U.S. canyons in 2013. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)