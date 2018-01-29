Idaho House Democrats voluntarily disclose assets

Idaho's House Democrats have released some of their personal financial information after a legislative committee recently refused to consider legislation requiring elected officials disclose their financial assets.
Ten of the 11 House Democrats on Monday voluntarily publicized information about their employer, occupation and sources of income worth $5,000 or more.
Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat from Plummer, was not included in the list because she is running as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2018 election and is planning on releasing that information at a later time.
Idaho is one of two states that do not require candidates or its governor to release personal financial information.
Never miss a local story.
Earlier this year, a House panel spiked a proposal that would have required candidates for the state legislature or any state, county or city office to disclose their finances.
Rep. Paul Amador, a Republican from Coeur d'Alene, also released his personal finance to the Coeur d'Alene Press newspaper over the weekend.
Comments