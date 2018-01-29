Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty over pocketing state funds

FILE - In this April 18, 2013 file photo, Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, appears in the Senate chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Files, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, to federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. Files was accused of misusing $25,000 in state money that had been set aside for local grants. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo