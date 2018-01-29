US conservationist, Chile sign creation of national parks

FILE - This undated file photo shows a view of Pumalin Park in the south of Chile. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet signed on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, decrees creating vast new national parks using lands donated by Tompkins Conservation, a U.S. organization, that includes Pumalin Park. It’s believed to be the largest private donation of land ever from a private entity to a country. La Tercera via AP File Carlos Quezada