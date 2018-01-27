International criticism of Venezuela's election plans mount

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's National Assembly President Julio Borges, right, speaks with Mexican Ambassador Sylvia Sevilla, from left, British Ambassador Nicolas Harrocks and Spanish Ambassador Jesus Silva, in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's foreign minister said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, that it is stripping Silva of his diplomatic credentials, accusing the European country of meddling in its affairs. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo