Business

Court rules that Kushner firm must disclose partners' names

By BERNARD CONDON AP Business Writer

January 26, 2018 06:12 PM

NEW YORK

A federal judge has ruled that the family company once run by Jared Kushner isn't allow keep the identity of its business partners in several Maryland properties secret.

A court in the state has rejected the argument that the privacy rights of Kushner Cos. partners outweigh the public interest in obtaining judicial records in a lawsuit before the court. The ruling backs a motion filed by The Associated Press and other news organizations last month and means that the company tied to President Donald Trump's son-in-law could be forced to provide a rare glimpse into its finances.

The case involves a lawsuit by tenants alleging a Kushner Cos. subsidiary charges excessive and illegal rent for apartments.

The Kushner Cos. has said it has broken no laws and denies the charges.

