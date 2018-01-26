Bill would require stronger campus hate-crime reporting

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Richard Collins III. Maryland’s public colleges would be required to develop stronger policies for reporting hate crimes and bias incidents, under a measure state lawmakers are considering. It follows the May 2017 death of Collins, an African-American student at Bowie State University who was stabbed at the University of Maryland, College Park by Sean Urbanski, a College Park campus student who is white, and is charged with a hate crime. The bill would require universities to designate a coordinator to take reports and make sure they’re posted online for students, faculty and the public. U.S. Army via AP, File)